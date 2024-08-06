2024 Kentucky Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Kentucky Wildcats are 1-1 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Kentucky 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Southern Miss Aug. 31 W 31-0 Wildcats (-25.5) 47.5 2 South Carolina Sept. 7 L 31-6 Wildcats (-9.5) 41.5 3 Georgia Sept. 14 - Bulldogs (-24.5) 45.5 4 Ohio Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Ole Miss Sept. 28 - - - 7 Vanderbilt Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Florida Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Kentucky Last Game

The Wildcats get ready for their next game after a 31-6 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in their last game. Brock Vandagriff had 30 yards on 3-of-10 passing (30.0%) for the Cats in that matchup against the Gamecocks, with no touchdowns and one pick. In the ground game, Demie Sumo took 17 carries for 70 yards (4.1 yards per carry), while adding one reception for three yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Dane Key had 36 yards on two catches (18.0 per reception) in that game.

Kentucky Betting Insights

Kentucky has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

