Kentucky vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 10-8 SEC) are taking on the No. 14 seed Oklahoma Sooners (20-12, 6-12 SEC) in the SEC tournament on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, at 9:30 p.m. ET airing on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (67.2%)

If you plan to place a wager on Kentucky-Oklahoma contest (in which Kentucky is a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 162.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Kentucky is 7-7 against the spread compared to the 3-5 ATS record Oklahoma puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

The Wildcats have a better record against the spread in home games (10-8-0) than they do in away games (4-6-0).

This year, the Sooners are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

Kentucky has beaten the spread 10 times in 18 conference games.

Oklahoma is 10-9-0 against the spread in SEC action this year.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (70%) in those games.

This year, the Wildcats have won 11 of 13 games when listed as at least -260 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. Oklahoma has finished 8-9 in those games.

The Sooners have a record of 1-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer (12.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kentucky has a 72.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky has a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. It is putting up 85.8 points per game to rank third in college basketball and is allowing 77.0 per contest to rank 314th in college basketball.

Otega Oweh is 173rd in college basketball with a team-high 16.2 points per game.

Oklahoma's +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 74.5 per contest (257th in college basketball).

Oklahoma's leading scorer, Jeremiah Fears, is 137th in the country, scoring 16.7 points per game.

The Wildcats come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. They are collecting 34.7 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.6 per contest.

Amari Williams paces the team with 8.7 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball action).

The Sooners come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. They are grabbing 29.3 rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8.

Jalon Moore leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (364th in college basketball).

Kentucky puts up 106.3 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while allowing 95.4 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball).

The Sooners average 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (53rd in college basketball), and give up 96.2 points per 100 possessions (258th in college basketball).

