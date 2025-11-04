Kentucky vs Nicholls State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The Kentucky Wildcats square off against the Nicholls State Colonels on November 4, 2025 ET in the opener of the 2025-26 season for both teams.

Kentucky vs. Nicholls State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Nicholls State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (92.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Kentucky (-29.5) versus Nicholls State on Tuesday. The total has been set at 151.5 points for this game.

Kentucky vs. Nicholls State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky put together an 18-18-0 ATS record last year.

Nicholls State won 19 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 29.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Nicholls State was 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Kentucky put up as a 29.5-point favorite.

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

Last year, the Colonels were 6-6-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they were 12-4-0 ATS (.750).

Kentucky vs. Nicholls State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky was the seventh-best team in college basketball in points scored (84.4 per game) and 315th in points conceded (77.2) last year.

Kentucky was 63rd in the nation in rebounds per game (34.1) and 239th in rebounds conceded (32.1) last season.

Last season Kentucky was 17th-best in the nation in assists with 16.9 per game.

Last year, Kentucky was 108th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.4 per game) and 312th in turnovers forced (9.9).

Nicholls State was 167th in the country last year with 74.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 91st with 69.6 points allowed per game.

Nicholls State grabbed 33.7 rebounds per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.7 rebounds per contest (277th-ranked).

Nicholls State put up 11.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 330th in college basketball.

Nicholls State committed 10.2 turnovers per game (87th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.0 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

