Kentucky Derby Drinks: Mint Julep Recipe and 4 More Cocktails

Key Takeaways:

The Kentucky Derby and the mint julep have been closely linked for decades, with the cocktail becoming the race’s official drink in the 1930s and remaining a centerpiece of Derby celebrations ever since.

A classic Kentucky Derby mint julep relies on just a few simple ingredients – bourbon, mint, sweetener, and crushed ice – making it an easy and reliable choice for hosting a Derby party or enjoying the race at home.

Small adjustments, such as experimenting with different sweeteners or mint varieties, can personalize the traditional recipe while still keeping the refreshing character that defines the drink.

Signature race-day cocktails extend beyond the julep, with drinks like the Oaks Lily offering a lighter, fruit-forward option that fits naturally into Derby weekend traditions.

Preparing a mix of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages ahead of time helps hosts keep guests comfortable and engaged throughout a long day of racing, socializing, and warm spring weather.

When most people think of the Kentucky Derby, they think of the mint julep. After all, bourbon whiskey is the spirit of the bluegrass, bottled for everyone to enjoy. And, nothing helps you beat the heat on the first Saturday in May like the fresh mint in this classic drink.

Whether you are throwing a Kentucky Derby party for your friends or just getting together with a few buddies to bet the race and root your picks home, the perfect mint julep makes the day better. Here is the classic mint julep recipe as well as four other simple, seasonal cocktails to make your Kentucky Derby weekend delicious.

Stay up-to-date on Kentucky Derby odds and contenders, and bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook!

New FanDuel Racing users can get in on the excitement: place a $5 bet on any race at any track and get $25 back in Racing Bonus. Bet the Derby!

Learn more about how to bet the Kentucky Derby online at FanDuel!

The Best Bourbon Cocktail for Derby Day: A Classic Mint Julep

For sipping on the porch on a hot day, or from your seat at Churchill Downs on Derby day, there is no more classic choice than a mint julep cocktail. It has just four simple ingredients: bourbon, simple syrup, a few fresh mint sprigs, and crushed ice, served in a silver or pewter cup. Each flavor gets a chance to shine, and it adds the perfect southern summer vibe to your Kentucky Derby party.

History and Origins of the Drink

The roots of the mint julep in the southern United States go back to Virginia in the late 1700s. Like many drinks of the era, people would drink mint juleps for medicinal as well as entertainment reasons.

Mint julep ingredients were not as firmly defined in the 18th century as they are today. Early juleps could be made with rum or even gin instead of Kentucky bourbon. Though they did not always contain ice, the expansion of icehouses in the late 1700s and early 1800s led to them becoming iced.

The traditional way to serve mint juleps is in a frosty metal cup with a rolled lip and a ridge at the bottom, as well. In addition to being a fashionable vessel for a drink, julep cups have another history at the racetrack, too. For over two centuries, silver cups in the classic mint julep style have been awarded as trophies in horse races. That tradition continues today, most prominently at Keeneland.

Mint Juleps and the Kentucky Derby

The mint julep became the official drink of the Kentucky Derby in the 1930s. Even though mint juleps and horse racing have gone together for much longer than that, by the time the Kentucky Derby was becoming a major event on the national scale, prohibition was descending. With alcohol officially banned, it was a little difficult to have an official cocktail for any kind of American event.

Once drinks started flowing again after the 21st Amendment was passed, the Kentucky Derby could publicly embrace the mint julep. Churchill Downs started serving the classic cocktail in souvenir julep cups in 1937, and the rest was history.

The Official Kentucky Derby Mint Julep

Churchill Downs publishes an official recipe for the Kentucky Derby mint julep that requires four simple ingredients: two ounces of bourbon, ½ ounce of simple syrup, three fresh mint leaves, and crushed ice. They suggest Woodford Reserve bourbon (it’s the official bourbon sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, after all!), though don’t be shy to try your favorite bourbon, or try one recommended by a friend.

Mint juleps are traditionally served in a metal julep cup, though they are delicious in a cocktail glass if that’s what you have in your cupboard. Muddle the mint leaves to express the essential oils, and rub them around the glass for the best fresh mint flavor. Pour bourbon and simple syrup into the glass, add some crushed ice, and stir to combine the flavors. Finish filling the class with crushed ice, and then add more mint as a garnish.

Variations on the Classic Mint Julep Recipe

The distinctive taste of mint for an authentic southern mint julep comes from spearmint, but whether you grow mint at home or like to try different kinds of mints from the produce section, such as peppermint, experiment to see what works for you!

You can also try different ways to give the mint julep its sweetness. If simple syrup isn’t your favorite, try things like maple syrup, honey, or demerara sugar. And if you want it mintier, try a syrup infused with more mint! Playing with the amount of sweetener can create the perfect balance of bourbon and mint.

Four More Cocktails to Try

Of course, no rule says you have to drink a mint julep on Kentucky Derby day. Some people prefer drinks other than bourbon, and others just want to change things up. Fortunately, there are great Kentucky Derby cocktails for every mood. They’re all easy to make, and they go great with a day of horse racing!

The Official Non-Alcoholic Kentucky Derby Mint Julep

Just because you don’t drink, or don’t feel like drinking on Kentucky Derby day, doesn’t mean you have to miss the fun of a Derby day classic. In fact, a non-alcoholic mint julep is a refreshing drink anytime!

The official mocktail version involves putting ice in a tall glass, pouring ½ ounce of mint simple syrup in the glass, and topping it with iced tea. Stir it, and garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Churchill’s recipe does not include the muddled mint leaves in the non-alcoholic version, because of the mint simple syrup. But, sprigs of mint are perfect for teetotalers and drinkers alike, and there is nothing like fresh muddled mint to make a julep perfect. Go ahead, muddle some mint in the glass for the aromatic essential oils, and either enjoy the extra-minty version or swap the mint syrup with regular syrup.

Kentucky Oaks Lily

The official drink of the Kentucky Oaks is the Oaks Lily. At its heart, the Oaks Lily is an elevated vodka and cranberry juice.

According to Churchill Downs, the official Oaks Lily is served in a stemless wine glass. Fill it with crushed ice, then add the ingredients in proportion: one part vodka, one part sweet and sour mix, ¼ part triple sec, and three parts cranberry juice. Stir it up, garnish with blackberries and a lemon wedge, and serve it!

As with any cocktail, you can play with the proportions and the garnish. Perhaps try a twist of lemon zest instead of a wedge, try lime or orange for the citrus, or experiment with blueberries on top.

Dark ‘n Stormy

Though most people are hoping for sunny skies – except, of course, for anyone who owns or trains a Kentucky Derby contender bred to run in the mud – a dark ‘n stormy is a classic southern cocktail. It is refreshing on a hot day, and couldn’t be easier to mix up before a race.

For the most basic version, you can pour two ounces of dark rum and four to five ounces of ginger beer (depending on preferred strength), fill the glass with ice cubes, and stir it. If you want a little citrus tang, mix ½ ounce of lime juice with the rum before adding the ginger beer. Then garnish with a wedge or wheel of lime, and you’re done.

Ranch Water

Ranch water is more of a Texas thing than a Kentucky thing … but it’s an incredibly refreshing warm-weather drink. Call it a delightful homage to Assault: a Texas-bred who won the Triple Crown in 1946.

It’s a snap to make, too. Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes. The basic proportion is two parts blanco or silver tequila to one part fresh lime juice: three ounces of tequila and 1 ½ ounces of juice is common, but you can tinker with that to taste. Mix them together in the ice, top that mixture with Topo Chico (or another extra-crisp and extra-fizzy sparkling water, though Topo Chico is the classic), and top it with a fresh wedge of lime. You’re done!

And, if you want to make this drink even easier, you can mix together a larger batch of two parts tequila to one part fresh lime juice before the guests come over, keep the prepared mix in the fridge, and mix it in the glass with fresh and fizzy soda water as people want a drink.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $5 on any race at any track & get $25 back in Racing Bonus! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!