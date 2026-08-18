MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 18
Will Yordan Alvarez or Christian Walker hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 123 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 120 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
San Diego Padres at New York Mets
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Luis Robert (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 122 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Luis Campusano (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Austin Hays (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 37 HR in 120 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 118 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 112 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Garrett Stubbs (Phillies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 118 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Everson Pereira (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 117 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Dane Myers (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 116 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 111 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Connor Norby (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 125 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Christian Franklin (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Carlos Narvaez (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 86 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 125 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Kaelen Culpepper (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 124 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Brett Bateman (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Ryan Vilade (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 1% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 113 games
Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 118 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Brett Callahan (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Rafael Flores (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 124 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Jonah Cox (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Petey Halpin (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Victor Bericoto (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 114 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)