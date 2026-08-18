Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 18

Will Yordan Alvarez or Christian Walker hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 123 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 123 games (has homered in 25.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 120 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 120 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 122 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 122 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Christopher Morel (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Marcus Semien (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Austin Hays (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 37 HR in 120 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 120 games (has homered in 25% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 118 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 118 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 112 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 112 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Garrett Stubbs (Phillies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 118 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Everson Pereira (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 117 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 117 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 116 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 116 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 111 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 111 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Connor Norby (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 125 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 125 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Luis Garcia (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Christian Franklin (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Carlos Narvaez (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 86 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 86 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 125 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 125 games (has homered in 26.4% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Kaelen Culpepper (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 124 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 124 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brett Bateman (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Ryan Vilade (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Liam Hicks (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 1% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 113 games

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 118 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 118 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brett Callahan (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Rafael Flores (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians