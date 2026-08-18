Royals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Athletics Game Info

Kansas City Royals (52-74) vs. Athletics (49-76)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-CA

Royals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-130) | OAK: (+110)

KC: (-130) | OAK: (+110) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184)

KC: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Daniel Lynch (Royals) - 4-4, 2.88 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-9, 7.27 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Daniel Lynch (4-4, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Jack Perkins (2-9, 7.27 ERA). Lynch has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Lynch's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Perkins starts, the Athletics have gone 2-9-0 against the spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for six Perkins starts this season -- they lost every game.

Royals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.4%)

Royals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Royals vs Athletics moneyline has the Royals as a -130 favorite, while the Athletics are a +110 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Athletics Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Royals are +152 to cover, while the Athletics are -184 to cover.

Royals vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Royals-Athletics on Aug. 18 is 10. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 20 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 121 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 60-61-0 against the spread in their 121 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-55).

The Athletics have a record of 22-40 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (35.5%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-60-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 57-68-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .461. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Witt has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City in total hits (116) this season while batting .276 with 45 extra-base hits. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among all qualified, he ranks 31st in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is batting .219 with a .401 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Jensen has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Michael Massey has been key for Kansas City with 88 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Massey enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .533 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jeff McNeil has 15 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Jacob Wilson has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Zack Gelof is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .210 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 43 walks.

Royals vs Athletics Head to Head

8/17/2026: 9-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/30/2026: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/28/2026: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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