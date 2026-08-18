Rangers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Nationals Game Info

Texas Rangers (61-64) vs. Washington Nationals (60-66)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Nationals.TV

Rangers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

TEX: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160)

TEX: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rangers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Rangers) - 4-4, 3.44 ERA vs Jackson Kent (Nationals) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jackson Kent. Quantrill's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Quantrill's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Kent has started just one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Kent start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52.6%)

Rangers vs Nationals Moneyline

Texas is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +136 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Nationals Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -160 to cover.

Rangers vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rangers-Nationals contest on Aug. 18, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (48.4%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 5-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 56-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 43 of the 96 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Washington has gone 13-23 (36.1%).

In the 122 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-52-5).

The Nationals have a 69-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.6% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .436, fueled by 45 extra-base hits. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Nimmo will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a double and a walk.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 58th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jake Burger has 104 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.300/.425.

Burger takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Joc Pederson has 22 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has a slugging percentage of .529, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile is hitting .245 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 91st in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jacob Young has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .251.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .275 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

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