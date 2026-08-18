Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 18

Will Bryce Miller strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Keider Montero record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Cristian Javier (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Zach Thornton (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 3.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Tyler Mahle (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

José Soriano (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians