MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 18
Will Bryce Miller strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Keider Montero record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
- Cristian Javier (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
San Diego Padres at New York Mets
- Zach Thornton (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
- José Soriano (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians
- Foster Griffin (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Carson Whisenhunt (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances