Braves vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Twins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (74-51) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-65)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | MIN: (+122)

ATL: (-130) | MIN: (+122) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Braves) - 4-9, 4.64 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 6-8, 5.34 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Tyler Mahle (4-9) versus the Twins and Zebby Matthews (6-8). When Mahle starts, his team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season. Mahle's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have gone 9-7-0 ATS in Matthews' 16 starts with a set spread. The Twins are 5-4 in Matthews' nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (56.6%)

Braves vs Twins Moneyline

Atlanta is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +122 underdog at home.

Braves vs Twins Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Twins. The Braves are +122 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -146.

Braves vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Braves-Twins on Aug. 18, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Twins Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 59, or 65.6%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 39-21 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 120 opportunities.

The Braves are 64-56-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've gone 34-42 in those games.

Minnesota has a 15-20 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Twins have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-52-3).

The Twins have gone 67-56-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (128) this season while batting .264 with 67 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is third in slugging.

Olson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in the majors.

Michael Harris II has hit 20 homers with a team-high .480 SLG this season.

Harris has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .167 with an RBI.

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .276 with 46 walks and 67 runs scored.

Baldwin has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 76th in slugging.

Josh Bell's .424 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average is 75th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 94th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Kody Clemens has 94 hits, a team-high for the Twins.

Luke Keaschall has a .362 on-base percentage to pace his team.

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