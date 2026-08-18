Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (75-51) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-75)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | COL: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | COL: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (+100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (+100) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 7-6, 4.67 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 5-6, 5.59 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Eric Lauer (7-6, 4.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ryan Feltner (5-6, 5.59 ERA). When Lauer starts, his team is 8-8-0 against the spread this season. When Lauer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-2. The Rockies have a 10-8-0 record against the spread in Feltner's starts. The Rockies have a 7-10 record in Feltner's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (66.7%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +152 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -120 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +100.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Rockies contest on Aug. 18 has been set at 11.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 73, or 60.8%, of the 120 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 39-25 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 125 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 52-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies are 47-71 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Colorado has a record of 16-37 (30.2%).

The Rockies have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-59-3).

The Rockies have a 65-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 132 hits and an OBP of .392 this season. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .556.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .274 with 25 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average is 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Pages has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .842, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 96 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .501.

Muncy takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy has 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .294. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 10th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

TJ Rumfield has a .372 OBP while slugging .448. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .291.

He is currently 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Hunter Goodman has put up 104 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.

Willi Castro is hitting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

8/17/2026: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 7/8/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/7/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/6/2026: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/27/2026: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/26/2026: 15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/25/2026: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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