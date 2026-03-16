3 Best NHL Bets for Monday 3/16/26

The NHL slate today features several matchups that offer intriguing betting value when factoring in team form, player performance, lineup availability, and matchup trends. Even on smaller slates, identifying edges through recent scoring production, injuries, and head-to-head history can lead to good bets.

What are the best NHL odds to target at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Let's take a look.

NHL odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's NHL Best Bets

Moneyline Dallas Stars Mar 17 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Bet Has Value

The Dallas Stars are arguably the hottest team entering tonight’s slate. Over their last 10 games, Dallas has gone 9-0-1, scoring 41 goals while allowing just 22 — one of the best goal differentials in the NHL during that span.

Key Player Form

Jason Robertson: 6 goals, 9 assists in last 10 games

6 goals, 9 assists in last 10 games Wyatt Johnston: 7 goals, 4 assists in last 10 games

This offensive production gives Dallas multiple scoring threats, making them difficult to defend even when opponents key in on a single line.

Injury and Lineup Context

The Stars have a few injuries, including Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz, but their lineup still features elite playmakers like Robertson, Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn supported by one of the league’s most reliable defensive cores.

The Utah Mammoth, meanwhile, rely heavily on Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley for offense, and they lacks the depth to keep up with Dallas’ top-six scoring output.

Historical Edge

Dallas has won five of the last seven meetings between the two teams, reinforcing the matchup advantage.

Moneyline Colorado Avalanche Mar 17 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Bet Has Value

The Colorado Avalanche continue to be one of the NHL’s most explosive teams, especially when Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are driving offense from the top unit.

Over the last 10 games, Colorado has gone 8-1-1, scoring 36 goals while maintaining one of the league’s best defensive records.

While the Avs are big favorites on the moneyline, there's an argument to be made they could be even bigger favorites against a short-handed opponent (more on that in a minute), and this bet can be a helpful inclusion to parlays.

Key Player Form

Nathan MacKinnon: 5 goals, 11 assists in last 10 games

5 goals, 11 assists in last 10 games Cale Makar: continues to lead the blue line in scoring chances created

Injury Impact

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter tonight missing several key pieces, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, forcing depth forwards into top-line roles. While Erik Karlsson has produced recently, the Penguins lack the offensive depth to keep pace with Colorado.

Matchup Outlook

Colorado’s speed and transition game create mismatches against Pittsburgh’s defensive pairings, especially when the Penguins’ top offensive threats are unavailable.

Moneyline Detroit Red Wings Mar 16 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Bet Has Value

The Detroit Red Wings have quietly been competitive in recent weeks and benefit from strong recent scoring from their top players.

Key Player Performance

Alex DeBrincat: 8 goals and 5 assists in last 10 games

8 goals and 5 assists in last 10 games Detroit’s offense has improved with contributions from multiple lines.

Flames Offensive Struggles

The Calgary Flames have struggled offensively, averaging 2.5 goals per game over their last 10, and are missing key contributors, including Jonathan Huberdeau.

Matchup Analysis

Detroit has historically performed well in this matchup, going 7-3 in the last 10 meetings against Calgary. With home ice and the hotter offensive player, the Red Wings gain a slight edge.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.