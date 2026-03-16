Final Four Odds: What Are the Final Four Odds for Every Tournament Team?

The NCAA Tournament has arrived.

Selection Sunday is in the rearview mirror and the field is set.

With that in mind, which teams own the best Final Four odds this season?

Using the college basketball odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at the 2026 Final Four odds for every NCAA Tournament team.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Final Four Odds for 2026

Full Final Four odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team to Reach Final 4 Team to Reach Final 4 Duke -130 Arizona -145 Michigan -130 Florida +155 Connecticut +600 Purdue +450 Iowa State +340 Houston +260 Michigan State +800 Gonzaga +1100 Virginia +1000 Illinois +370 Kansas +1200 Arkansas +900 Alabama +1500 Nebraska +1700 St. John's +1400 Wisconsin +1700 Texas Tech +2500 Vanderbilt +1100 Louisville +1600 BYU +4500 Tennessee +1600 North Carolina +7500 UCLA +2500 Miami +4500 Kentucky +3500 Saint Mary's +4000 Ohio State +3500 Villanova +12500 Georgia +4500 Clemson +8000 TCU +10000 Utah State +7500 Saint Louis +10000 Iowa +3500 UCF +15000 Missouri +10000 Santa Clara +12500 Texas A&M +10000 South Florida +12500 NC State +7000 Texas +7000 Miami (OH) +50000 SMU +15000 VCU +15000 Northern Iowa +50000 High Point +50000 Akron +25000 McNeese +50000 California Baptist +50000 Hawai'i +50000 Hofstra +50000 Troy +50000 North Dakota State +50000 Kennesaw State +50000 Wright State +50000 Pennsylvania +50000 Furman +50000 Queen's University +50000 Tennessee State +50000 Idaho +50000 Siena +50000 Long Island University +50000 Howard +50000 UMBC +50000 Lehigh +50000 Prairie View A&M +50000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.