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NCAAB

Final Four Odds: What Are the Final Four Odds for Every Tournament Team?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Final Four Odds: What Are the Final Four Odds for Every Tournament Team?

The NCAA Tournament has arrived.

Selection Sunday is in the rearview mirror and the field is set.

With that in mind, which teams own the best Final Four odds this season?

Using the college basketball odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at the 2026 Final Four odds for every NCAA Tournament team.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Final Four Odds for 2026

Full Final Four odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team to Reach Final 4
Duke
Arizona
Michigan
Florida
Connecticut
Purdue
Iowa State
Houston
Michigan State
Gonzaga
Virginia
Illinois
Kansas
Arkansas
Alabama
Nebraska
St. John's
Wisconsin
Texas Tech
Vanderbilt
Louisville
BYU
Tennessee
North Carolina
UCLA
Miami
Kentucky
Saint Mary's
Ohio State
Villanova
Georgia
Clemson
TCU
Utah State
Saint Louis
Iowa
UCF
Missouri
Santa Clara
Texas A&M
South Florida
NC State
Texas
Miami (OH)
SMU
VCU
Northern Iowa
High Point
Akron
McNeese
California Baptist
Hawai'i
Hofstra
Troy
North Dakota State
Kennesaw State
Wright State
Pennsylvania
Furman
Queen's University
Tennessee State
Idaho
Siena
Long Island University
Howard
UMBC
Lehigh
Prairie View A&M

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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