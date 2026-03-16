Final Four Odds: What Are the Final Four Odds for Every Tournament Team?
The NCAA Tournament has arrived.
Selection Sunday is in the rearview mirror and the field is set.
With that in mind, which teams own the best Final Four odds this season?
Using the college basketball odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at the 2026 Final Four odds for every NCAA Tournament team.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
Final Four Odds for 2026
Full Final Four odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.