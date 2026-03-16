NBA Draft First Pick Odds: Will AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson Be the No. 1 Pick?

The 2026 NBA Draft has a chance to be a great one as it's shaping up to be a loaded draft class.

It starts right at the top with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson fighting to be the first overall selection. But it's not just Dybantsa and Peterson as Cameron Boozer is inching closer to those two while Darius Acuff has risen in recent weeks.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Draft odds, let's see what the No. 1 pick market looks like.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Draft Betting Odds to Be the First Pick

2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick AJ Dybantsa -105 Darryn Peterson +140 Cameron Boozer +450 Caleb Wilson +15000 Darius Acuff Jr. +15000 Nate Ament +20000 Koa Peat +20000 Mikel Brown Jr. +20000 Jayden Quaintance +20000 Keaton Wagler +20000 Kingston Flemings +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.