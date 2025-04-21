Kentucky Derby 2025 Prep Races Recap

The Road to the Kentucky Derby started all the way back in September. In 47 stakes races across three continents, horses proved their stamina and skills, earning qualifying points toward the Run for the Roses, which happens Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs.

There are 20 spots open in the Kentucky Derby field, and most of those are awarded to the top points earners in prep races across the United States. However, with both the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby and the Europe‑Middle East Road to the Kentucky Derby, horses all over the world get a chance to earn their way in—and reshape the early Kentucky Derby odds in the process. And, with Forever Young starting in the Japan series, earning his way into the Kentucky Derby via the UAE Derby, and then missing by two noses to Mystik Dan in 2024, the overseas preps have never been more highly respected or eagerly awaited.

Before you pour those mint juleps on the first Saturday in May, take a look back at all the qualifying races and top contenders for the 2025 edition of the Kentucky Derby!

United States Road to the Kentucky Derby

America’s road to the Derby is the most extensive of the groups of prep races, and with good reason. 18 of the 20 starters are expected to come from this series, which consists entirely of races at a mile or more, and are almost all on conventional dirt.

Iroquois Stakes

The traditional first race on the schedule, the Iroquois (G3), happened September 14 at Churchill Downs. Jonathan’s Way, who obliged as the favorite, has not raced since a second-place finish in the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) in November. However, second-place Owen Almighty, fifth-place Sandman, and seventh-place Magnitude made noise further down the line.

American Pharoah

If you watched the American Pharoah Stakes (G1) on October 5 at Santa Anita, you saw an Eclipse Award winner earn his first graded-stakes win. Citizen Bull, coming off a third-place finish in the Del Mar Futurity (G1), led at every call to hold off Getaway Car, his stablemate in the Bob Baffert barn.

Champagne

Chancer McPatrick had already joined the ranks of the Grade 1 winners when he won the Hopeful (G1) at Saratoga, and he shined at the top level again on October 5 at Aqueduct. Sent off the odds-on favorite, he made his trademark last-to-first run, winning by 2 ¾ lengths and earning his first Kentucky Derby points.

Breeders' Futurity

Coming off a maiden win at Ellis, it looked on paper like East Avenue would get the best of it on October 5 at Keeneland in the Breeders’ Futurity, and sure enough, that’s exactly what happened. The Godolphin homebred, trained by Brendan Walsh, bounded to the lead and drew 5 ¼ lengths clear of favored Ferocious to make a splash on the Kentucky Derby trail.

Street Sense

The road to the Kentucky Derby returned to Churchill Downs on October 27 for the Street Sense, which proved to be a coming-out party for one of the top Kentucky Derby contenders. Bill Mott trainee Sovereignty entered the starting gate a maiden, but he rallied from last and bounded five lengths clear of Tiztastic and Sandman. In fact, the top three in this race all would go on to win later Kentucky Derby preps, marking this as one of the key races of the season.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile

On November 1 at Del Mar, the best of the two-year-old class lined up for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. In the end, it was American Pharoah winner Citizen Bull who used his rocket speed to good effect once more, leading at every call and holding stablemate Gaming at bay to win by 1 ½ lengths. This win earned him 30 points and, in effect, a shiny Eclipse trophy as well.

Kentucky Jockey Club

Always one of the most important two-year-old races in the Kentucky Derby prep series, the Kentucky Jockey Club happened November 30 at Churchill Downs. In the 2024 edition, First Resort bounded 2 ¼ lengths clear of Jonathan’s Way to earn top honors. He is recovering from a stress fracture and will miss the Kentucky Derby, though third-place Tiztastic is getting even better just in time for the Run for the Roses.

Remsen

Poster extended his record to three-for-three in the Remsen on December 7 at Aqueduct, getting up by a nose. However, Poster did not win a points race in two tries at age three, and none of the Remsen field is expected in the Kentucky Derby.

Springboard Mile

The Remington Springboard Mile on December 13 turned out to be an early look at some of the major contenders in Oaklawn prep races. Coal Battle won by half a length over Speed King, and both would go on to score more points in Hot Springs.

Los Alamitos Futurity

Journalism came into the Los Alamitos Futurity on December 14 as a maiden, but he came out of it a graded-stakes winner, drawing 3 ½ lengths clear of the more seasoned Getaway Car. The Michael McCarthy trainee has only improved since then, meaning the Los Alamitos Futurity was the coming-out party of the likely Kentucky Derby favorite.

Gun Runner

Built broke his maiden at Keeneland in October, then followed it up on December 21 with a wire-to-wire victory in the Gun Runner, his stakes debut. He crossed the wire 6 ¾ lengths clear of Magnitude, who would go on to win a major prep of his own down the line.

Jerome

On January 4 at Aqueduct, Cyclone State carried a hot streak into the Jerome. He led at every call to win by 3 ½, notching his third victory in a row. However, the streak would be snapped in his next start when he was ninth in the Saudi Cup (G3), and he was taken off the Derby trail.

Smarty Jones

Coal Battle won his third stakes race in a row January 4 at Oaklawn, battling early and opening up to win the Smarty Jones by four lengths. It was the second Kentucky Derby points prep win in a row for the Lonnie Briley trainee, and proved he could step up from stakes wins at Evangeline and Remington, and carry that form to one of the nation’s premier meets as well.

Lecomte

In the Lecomte (G3), January 18 at Fair Grounds, Disco Time stretched his record to three-for-three when he rallied to beat Built by a neck. A setback kept the Brad Cox trainee out of the Risen Star, and he has yet to return to the races, though second-place Built continued down the Kentucky Derby trail and is expected to start in the Run for the Roses.

Southwest

Speed King lived up to his name January 25 at Oaklawn, streaking to the front and wiring the Southwest (G3). Though Speed King did not win another prep and will not race in the Kentucky Derby, he beat three horses that day who are expected on the first Saturday in May: Sandman, Tiztastic, and American Promise.

Holy Bull

February 1 at Gulfstream, Burnham Square made his first start against winners in the Holy Bull (G3). In his last early, he rallied smartly despite Gulfstream’s speed-friendly reputation, overhauling Tappan Street to win by 1 ¾ lengths. Burnham Square and Tappan Street stayed strong, and are expected to clash again in the Kentucky Derby.

Robert B. Lewis

The champion juvenile of 2024, Citizen Bull, picked up where he left off February 1 at Santa Anita, setting the pace in the Robert B. Lewis (G3) and holding clear of his Bob Baffert stablemate, Rodriguez. The top two are both expected to contest the Kentucky Derby.

Withers

Captain Cook broke his maiden at Aqueduct on December 28 and came back February 1 over the same course to win his stakes debut in the Withers, where he went off favored. However, after he ran fourth next time out in the Wood (G2), no one from the Withers is expected in the Run for the Roses.

Sam F. Davis

On February 8 at Tampa Bay Downs, John Hancock was narrowly favored over Owen Almighty. The two put on a show all the way around, with John Hancock coming out of the duel narrowly best and winning by half a length. He is off the Derby trail after a fourth-place outing in the Louisiana Derby, but Owen Almighty is expected in Kentucky.

Risen Star

Sent off at 43-1 in the Risen Star (G2) on February 15 at Fair Grounds, Magnitude dazzled, as he let at every call and drew off by 9 ¾ lengths to win. He came out of the race with an injury and will not run in the Kentucky Derby, but second-place Chunk of Gold, third-place Built, fifth-place American Promise, and tenth-place East Avenue are all Kentucky-bound.

Sunland Derby

On February 16 at Sunland Park, Getaway Car took advantage of a class drop—though he had to work for it, dueling late with Caldera and winning by a nose in the Sunland Derby. However, neither he nor any of his foes in New Mexico are expected in Kentucky.

John Battaglia Memorial

California Burrito had to battle almost every step in the John Battaglia Memorial on February 22 at Turfway Park, first with Maitre D and then with favored Baby Max. But, he battled to a half-length victory. He was only seventh in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) next out, but trainer Tom Drury will run him in the Derby if he gets into the field.

Rebel

Coal Battle made it four stakes in a row on February 23 at Oaklawn, breaking through at the graded level to win the Rebel (G2). He won by 1 ¼ lengths in a field replete with horses expected to run in the Kentucky Derby alongside Coal Battle, including Sandman (third), Publisher (fourth), and Tiztastic (fifth).

Fountain of Youth

On March 1 at Gulfstream, Sovereignty made his first start since winning the Street Sense and picked up where he left off, rallying to tag River Thames by a neck in the Fountain of Youth (G2). Though second-place River Thames is Preakness-bound, fourth-place Burnham Square will go to Kentucky, and third-place Neoequos will go to the Derby if he gets in.

Gotham

Flood Zone scored a breakout victory March 1 at Aqueduct, tracking in range and clearing off by 3 ¼ lengths to win the Gotham (G3). However, off of a flat seventh in the UAE Derby, he is off the trail, and no Gotham runners are expected in the Derby starting gate.

San Felipe

Journalism galloped into the spotlight in the Los Alamitos Derby and then strengthened his claims March 1 at Santa Anita, when he finished a strong 1 ¾ lengths clear to win the San Felipe (G2). Second-place Barnes will not be in the Kentucky Derby, though third-place Rodriguez will see Journalism again there.

Tampa Bay Derby

Owen Almighty likes Tampa Bay Downs, and that was on full display March 8 in the Tampa Bay Derby (G3). Despite having to battle Brodeur early, he opened up in the lane and had plenty left to finish 3 ½ lengths clear of the chasing Chancer McPatrick. The win locked up his spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Virginia Derby

Colonial Downs hosted its first-ever Kentucky Derby prep on March 15, the Virginia Derby. D. Wayne Lukas’ trainee American Promise bounced back from a fifth-place outing in the Risen Star in Virginia, stalking early and drawing 7 ¾ lengths clear of Render Judgment. American Promise is Kentucky-bound; Render Judgment awaits scratches.

Jeff Ruby Steaks

Final Gambit tried winners for the first time March 22 in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway Park, and less than two minutes after the gate opened, he had punched his ticket to Churchill Downs. He closed from last to win by 3 ½ lengths over Flying Mohawk, who will also head to the Derby.

Louisiana Derby

So often a bridesmaid, Tiztastic took the spotlight March 22 at Fair Grounds, rallying from near the rear early to take over in the lane and win by 2 ¼ lengths in the Louisiana Derby (G2) over the plucky Chunk of Gold. Both Tiztastic and Chunk of Gold will head to the Derby, in addition to fifth-place Built.

Arkansas Derby

Sandman may be a pace-dependent closer, but on March 29 at Oaklawn, he got the right setup and rallied to win by 2 ½ lengths, earning his first graded-stakes win. Second-place Publisher is still a maiden, but punched a ticket to the Derby with that effort. Third-place Coal Battle will also enter the Run for the Roses.

Florida Derby

Lightly-raced Tappan Street, second in the Holy Bull in just his second career start, did one better March 29 at Gulfstream in the Florida Derby. He tracked midfield and finished strongly to win by 1 ¼ lengths over Fountain of Youth winner Sovereignty, also Kentucky Derby-bound. Third-place Neoequos awaits scratches in front of him, but will go in the Derby if he draws in.

Santa Anita Derby

April 5 at Santa Anita, Journalism made top headlines once again. Despite a surprisingly treacherous trip in only a five-horse field, he reeled in a game Baeza to win by ¾ length, leaving the likes of Citizen Bull and Barnes in the dust. Journalism will likely be favored in the Kentucky Derby, while Baeza waits for enough scratches to draw into the field.

Wood Memorial

After settling for minor awards in previous points races, Rodriguez broke through in the Wood Memorial (G2) on April 5 at Aqueduct. He showed that west-coast speed from the fence, opened up in the lane, and proved untouchable, crossing the wire 3 ½ lengths clear. Second-place Grande, who made his stakes debut in the Wood for Todd Pletcher, is also Kentucky Derby-bound.

Blue Grass

East Avenue tried to wire them in the Blue Grass (G1) April 8 at Keeneland the same way he did in the Breeders’ Futurity, but a determined Burnham Square rallied from last and tagged him by a nose. Burnham Square, East Avenue, and sixth-place Owen Almighty are all headed to the Kentucky Derby, while fifth-place Render Judgment waits for scratches.

Lexington

April 12 at Keeneland was the final points race, the Lexington. Worth only 20 points to the winner, it functions as a last-chance prep, though none of the entrants this year had enough points to give the Lexington any Derby-trail impact. Gosger won by a smart two lengths, and might turn up at the Preakness.

Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby

One invitation to the Kentucky Derby is made available via the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby. Points leader Luxor Cafe, a Noriyuki Hori-trained son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, is expected to travel to the United States to take advantage of that bid. He took three starts to break his maiden but has now won four straight, including points-race wins in both the Hyacinth at Tokyo on February 23 and the Fukuryu at Nakayama on March 29.

Europe-Middle East Road to the Kentucky Derby

Previously, the Europe Road to the Kentucky Derby, the UAE Derby was moved to this series in 2025, giving the series its new name. That one Middle Eastern stop was the key; not only is it worth the most points (100 to the winner), but it is the only race in the series contested on conventional dirt.

Two invitations to the Kentucky Derby are available to top point earners in this Euro-Mideast series. However, the only horse from this series who is expected in Kentucky is Yukihiro Kato trainee Admire Daytona. He was only fourth behind Luxor Cafe in the Hyacinth Stakes, but dug in to win the UAE Derby in a tight photo over Heart of Honor.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!