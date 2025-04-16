FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2025 Prep Race Results: Latest Leaderboard

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here! The 151st Run for the Roses, covering 1 1/4 miles, is set for May 3rd at Churchill Downs.

The Derby features the top points earners from the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. Horses earn points by placing in qualifying races held from September through April. The final qualifying race, Lexington (GIII), took place last weekend on April 12th.

Who are the expected Derby contenders? Let's check the leaderboard now that the qualifying races are complete.

2025 Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

RANK
HORSE
POINTS
TRAINER
1BURNHAM SQUARE130IAN WILKES
2SANDMAN129MARK CASSE
3JOURNALISM122.5MICHAEL MCCARTHY
4RODRIGUEZ121.25BOB BAFFERT
5TIZTASTIC119STEVE ASMUSSEN
6TAPPAN STREET110BRAD COX
7SOVEREIGNTY110BILL MOTT

You can also check out the Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 6 odds at FanDuel Research.

Kentucky Derby Prep Race Results

Throughout the Road to the Kentucky Derby, certain prep races awarded winners with more qualifying points than others. Take a look at the top Derby prep races and the 2025 winners of each.

DATE
RACE
TRACK
POINTS
WINNER
3/1/25Fountain of Youth StakesGulfstream Park50-25-15-10-5Sovereignty
3/1/25Gotham StakesAqueduct50-25-15-10-5Flood Zone
3/1/25San Felipe StakesSanta Anita50-25-15-10-5Journalism
3/8/25Tampa Bay DerbyTampa Bay Downs 50-25-15-10-5Owen Almighty
3/15/25Virginia DerbyColonial Downs50-25-15-10-5American Promise
3/22/25Louisiana DerbyFair Grounds100-50-25-15-10Tiztastic
3/22/25Jeff Ruby SteaksTurfway Park100-50-25-15-10Final Gambit

Learn more about how to bet on the this year's Kentucky Derby at FanDuel.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

