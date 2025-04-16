Kentucky Derby 2025 Prep Race Results: Latest Leaderboard

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here! The 151st Run for the Roses, covering 1 1/4 miles, is set for May 3rd at Churchill Downs.

The Derby features the top points earners from the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. Horses earn points by placing in qualifying races held from September through April. The final qualifying race, Lexington (GIII), took place last weekend on April 12th.

Who are the expected Derby contenders? Let's check the leaderboard now that the qualifying races are complete.

2025 Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

RANK HORSE POINTS TRAINER 1 BURNHAM SQUARE 130 IAN WILKES 2 SANDMAN 129 MARK CASSE 3 JOURNALISM 122.5 MICHAEL MCCARTHY 4 RODRIGUEZ 121.25 BOB BAFFERT 5 TIZTASTIC 119 STEVE ASMUSSEN 6 TAPPAN STREET 110 BRAD COX 7 SOVEREIGNTY 110 BILL MOTT View Full Table ChevronDown

Kentucky Derby Prep Race Results

Throughout the Road to the Kentucky Derby, certain prep races awarded winners with more qualifying points than others. Take a look at the top Derby prep races and the 2025 winners of each.

DATE RACE TRACK POINTS WINNER 3/1/25 Fountain of Youth Stakes Gulfstream Park 50-25-15-10-5 Sovereignty 3/1/25 Gotham Stakes Aqueduct 50-25-15-10-5 Flood Zone 3/1/25 San Felipe Stakes Santa Anita 50-25-15-10-5 Journalism 3/8/25 Tampa Bay Derby Tampa Bay Downs 50-25-15-10-5 Owen Almighty 3/15/25 Virginia Derby Colonial Downs 50-25-15-10-5 American Promise 3/22/25 Louisiana Derby Fair Grounds 100-50-25-15-10 Tiztastic 3/22/25 Jeff Ruby Steaks Turfway Park 100-50-25-15-10 Final Gambit View Full Table ChevronDown

