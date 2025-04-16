Kentucky Derby 2025 Prep Race Results: Latest Leaderboard
The 2025 Kentucky Derby is almost here! The 151st Run for the Roses, covering 1 1/4 miles, is set for May 3rd at Churchill Downs.
The Derby features the top points earners from the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. Horses earn points by placing in qualifying races held from September through April. The final qualifying race, Lexington (GIII), took place last weekend on April 12th.
Who are the expected Derby contenders? Let's check the leaderboard now that the qualifying races are complete.
2025 Kentucky Derby Leaderboard
RANK
HORSE
POINTS
TRAINER
|1
|BURNHAM SQUARE
|130
|IAN WILKES
|2
|SANDMAN
|129
|MARK CASSE
|3
|JOURNALISM
|122.5
|MICHAEL MCCARTHY
|4
|RODRIGUEZ
|121.25
|BOB BAFFERT
|5
|TIZTASTIC
|119
|STEVE ASMUSSEN
|6
|TAPPAN STREET
|110
|BRAD COX
|7
|SOVEREIGNTY
|110
|BILL MOTT
Kentucky Derby Prep Race Results
Throughout the Road to the Kentucky Derby, certain prep races awarded winners with more qualifying points than others. Take a look at the top Derby prep races and the 2025 winners of each.
DATE
RACE
TRACK
POINTS
WINNER
|3/1/25
|Fountain of Youth Stakes
|Gulfstream Park
|50-25-15-10-5
|Sovereignty
|3/1/25
|Gotham Stakes
|Aqueduct
|50-25-15-10-5
|Flood Zone
|3/1/25
|San Felipe Stakes
|Santa Anita
|50-25-15-10-5
|Journalism
|3/8/25
|Tampa Bay Derby
|Tampa Bay Downs
|50-25-15-10-5
|Owen Almighty
|3/15/25
|Virginia Derby
|Colonial Downs
|50-25-15-10-5
|American Promise
|3/22/25
|Louisiana Derby
|Fair Grounds
|100-50-25-15-10
|Tiztastic
|3/22/25
|Jeff Ruby Steaks
|Turfway Park
|100-50-25-15-10
|Final Gambit
