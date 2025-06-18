Cardinals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Cardinals vs White Sox Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (38-35) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-50)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSMW

Cardinals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-196) | CHW: (+164)

STL: (-196) | CHW: (+164) Spread: STL: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

STL: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 7-2, 3.84 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.71 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Sonny Gray (7-2) against the White Sox and Sean Burke (3-7). Gray's team is 9-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray's team has a record of 7-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 8-4-0 ATS in Burke's 12 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 6-6 in Burke's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.5%)

Cardinals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -196 favorite despite being on the road.

Cardinals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-102 to cover), and St. Louis is -118 to cover the runline.

Cardinals versus White Sox on June 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Cardinals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (48.4%) in those games.

St. Louis has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -196.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 73 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 40-33-0 against the spread in their 73 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 30.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-48).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, Chicago has a 6-26 record (winning just 18.8% of its games).

In the 70 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-34-3).

The White Sox have put together a 39-31-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.451) and total hits (83) this season. He has a .323 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Donovan has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among all qualified, he is 102nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Arenado takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Willson Contreras has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Lars Nootbaar has eight home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has totaled 62 hits with a .321 on-base percentage and a .441 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the White Sox. He's batting .242.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 107th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Vargas enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .276. He's slugging .337 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Andrew Benintendi has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .235.

Luis Robert is batting .190 with eight doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Cardinals vs White Sox Head to Head

6/17/2025: 12-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/5/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/4/2024: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/3/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 7/9/2023: 4-3 STL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2023: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

