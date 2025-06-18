Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Wednesday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (42-30) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSW

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-235) | LAA: (+194)

NYY: (-235) | LAA: (+194) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-111) | LAA: +1.5 (-108)

NYY: -1.5 (-111) | LAA: +1.5 (-108) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees) - 3-1, 3.96 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-8, 5.53 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.53 ERA). When Yarbrough starts, his team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season. When Yarbrough starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Angels are 5-8-0 against the spread when Kochanowicz starts. The Angels have a 5-6 record in Kochanowicz's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (69.6%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +194 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Angels are -108 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -111.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

Yankees versus Angels on June 18 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 39, or 62.9%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 5-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -235 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 71 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 32-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have put together a 27-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, and earned a victory in each game.

The Angels have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-33-1).

The Angels have collected a 36-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.469), slugging percentage (.740) and total hits (100) this season. He has a .372 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .304 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is 14th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Cody Bellinger is batting .247 with a .429 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe is batting .238 with a .311 OBP and 39 RBI for New York this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a .374 on-base percentage and a .394 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Angels. He's batting .283.

He is 31st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Schanuel takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Taylor Ward is hitting .211 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .271.

His batting average is 151st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 154th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Zach Neto paces the Angels with 61 hits.

Jo Adell is batting .219 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks.

Yankees vs Angels Head to Head

6/17/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/16/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/27/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/7/2024: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/7/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/30/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!