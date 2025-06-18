Royals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers.

Royals vs Rangers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (35-38) vs. Texas Rangers (36-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSKC

Royals vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-130) | TEX: (+110)

KC: (-130) | TEX: (+110) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156)

KC: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 5-4, 1.92 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 4-5, 3.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Kris Bubic (5-4) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-5) will answer the bell for the Rangers. Bubic's team is 7-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bubic's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Royals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (61.2%)

Royals vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Royals vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +130 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -156.

Royals vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Rangers game on June 18, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Royals vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (46.7%) in those games.

This season Kansas City has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 73 opportunities.

The Royals are 38-35-0 against the spread in their 73 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 11 of the 35 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (31.4%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Texas has gone 4-17 (19%).

In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-48-1).

The Rangers have put together a 38-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in total hits (80) this season while batting .282 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Witt has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is slashing .312/.372/.477 this season and leads the Royals with an OPS of .848.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .272 with a .412 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Jonathan India has been key for Kansas City with 60 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .328.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has a team-high OBP (.361) and slugging percentage (.447), while leading the Rangers in hits (64, while batting .292).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Smith heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .236 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average is 121st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 68th in slugging.

Marcus Semien is hitting .225 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Adolis Garcia has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .227.

Royals vs Rangers Head to Head

6/17/2025: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/22/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/21/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/18/2023: 12-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/17/2023: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/12/2023: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

