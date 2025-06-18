Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (40-33) vs. Baltimore Orioles (31-41)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MASN2

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

TB: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

TB: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 4-5, 4.35 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (4-5, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Trevor Rogers. When Bradley starts, his team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season. Bradley's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. Rogers and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (60.3%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Orioles, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -130, and Baltimore is +110 playing on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Rays are +158 to cover, and the Orioles are -192.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

The Rays-Orioles contest on June 18 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 23, or 60.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 14 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 71 opportunities.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 35-36-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have gone 13-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.3% of those games).

Baltimore has a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-36-3).

The Orioles have a 25-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 35.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 68 hits, batting .254 this season with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .298 and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 85th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Caminero has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 41 runs. He's batting .266 this season and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average is 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .263 with a .462 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Lowe has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays with an OPS of .907. He has a slash line of .323/.414/.493 this season.

Aranda has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has 64 hits with a .385 on-base percentage, leading the Orioles in both categories. He's batting .306 and slugging .493.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson's .438 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying players, he is 42nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 walks while batting .232.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/9/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/9/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

