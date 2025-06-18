Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (32-39) vs. New York Mets (45-28)

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 4-4, 2.79 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Mets) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The Braves will call on Chris Sale (4-4) versus the Mets and Paul Blackburn. Sale and his team have a record of 5-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team is 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Blackburn has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mets covered. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for one Blackburn start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (59.1%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -142 favorite at home.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +146 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -178.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Mets game on June 18 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 27, or 51.9%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 19 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 68 opportunities.

The Braves are 31-37-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won nine of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

New York has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Mets have played in 70 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-41-2).

The Mets are 37-33-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 65 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .247 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Olson will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .314 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 62 hits. He's batting .257 while slugging .427.

He is 78th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging in MLB.

Ozuna heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.

Austin Riley has hit 11 homers with a team-high .435 SLG this season.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 61 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .321.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.569) while leading the Mets in hits (81). He's batting .296 and with an on-base percentage of .391.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 17th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Juan Soto paces his team with a .392 OBP. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .469.

He is 89th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Francisco Lindor is batting .275 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

