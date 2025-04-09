Kentucky Derby 2025: Future Wager Pool 6 Odds and Contender Leaderboard
With less than a month before the 151st Kentucky Derby, Grade 2 San Felipe winner Journalism is the favorite at 5-1, according final pool of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager.
How did some other key contenders make out in Pool 6 and who is at the top of the Derby points leaderboard? Read below to find out.
What Is the Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool?
Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pools allows bettors to wager on possible Derby contenders well in advance of the event.
This means odds can differ from what's available on race day because we don't yet know which horses will qualify to run in the Derby & Oaks.
There are six Future Wager Pools for the Kentucky Derby. Future Wager Pool 6 (the final pool before the Kentucky Derby) closed on April 5th, 2025.
Kentucky Derby 2025 Future Wager Pool 6 Odds
Here are the Future Wager Pool 6 betting odds for the 151st Kentucky Derby.
No.
Horse
Odds
|1
|Admiral Dennis
|75-1
|2
|American Promise
|23-1
|3
|Baeza
|53-1
|4
|Barnes
|16-1
|5
|Built
|139-1
|6
|Burnham Square
|31-1
|7
|Caldera
|158-1
Kentucky Derby Contenders Leaderboard
Here is the current contenders leaderboard as of April 9th.
RANK
HORSE
TRAINER
TOTAL POINTS
|1
|BURNHAM SQUARE
|IAN R. WILKES
|130
|2
|SANDMAN
|MARK E. CASSE
|129
|3
|JOURNALISM
|MICHAEL W. MCCARTHY
|122.5
|4
|RODRIGUEZ
|BOB BAFFERT
|121.25
|5
|TIZTASTIC
|STEVEN M. ASMUSSEN
|119
|6
|TAPPAN STREET
|BRAD H. COX
|110
|7
|SOVEREIGNTY
|WILLIAM I. MOTT
|110
Burnham Square has the most points, as of April 5th, after winning the Blue Grass Stakes which secured 100 qualifying points for the contender.
Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all Kentucky Derby odds.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!