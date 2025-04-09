Kentucky Derby 2025: Future Wager Pool 6 Odds and Contender Leaderboard

With less than a month before the 151st Kentucky Derby, Grade 2 San Felipe winner Journalism is the favorite at 5-1, according final pool of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager.

How did some other key contenders make out in Pool 6 and who is at the top of the Derby points leaderboard? Read below to find out.

What Is the Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool?

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pools allows bettors to wager on possible Derby contenders well in advance of the event.

This means odds can differ from what's available on race day because we don't yet know which horses will qualify to run in the Derby & Oaks.

There are six Future Wager Pools for the Kentucky Derby. Future Wager Pool 6 (the final pool before the Kentucky Derby) closed on April 5th, 2025.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Future Wager Pool 6 Odds

Here are the Future Wager Pool 6 betting odds for the 151st Kentucky Derby.

No. Horse Odds 1 Admiral Dennis 75-1 2 American Promise 23-1 3 Baeza 53-1 4 Barnes 16-1 5 Built 139-1 6 Burnham Square 31-1 7 Caldera 158-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kentucky Derby Contenders Leaderboard

Here is the current contenders leaderboard as of April 9th.

RANK HORSE TRAINER TOTAL POINTS 1 BURNHAM SQUARE IAN R. WILKES 130 2 SANDMAN MARK E. CASSE 129 3 JOURNALISM MICHAEL W. MCCARTHY 122.5 4 RODRIGUEZ BOB BAFFERT 121.25 5 TIZTASTIC STEVEN M. ASMUSSEN 119 6 TAPPAN STREET BRAD H. COX 110 7 SOVEREIGNTY WILLIAM I. MOTT 110 View Full Table ChevronDown

Burnham Square has the most points, as of April 5th, after winning the Blue Grass Stakes which secured 100 qualifying points for the contender.

