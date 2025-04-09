FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2025: Future Wager Pool 6 Odds and Contender Leaderboard

numberFire Racing

With less than a month before the 151st Kentucky Derby, Grade 2 San Felipe winner Journalism is the favorite at 5-1, according final pool of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager.

How did some other key contenders make out in Pool 6 and who is at the top of the Derby points leaderboard? Read below to find out.

What Is the Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool?

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pools allows bettors to wager on possible Derby contenders well in advance of the event.

This means odds can differ from what's available on race day because we don't yet know which horses will qualify to run in the Derby & Oaks.

There are six Future Wager Pools for the Kentucky Derby. Future Wager Pool 6 (the final pool before the Kentucky Derby) closed on April 5th, 2025.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Future Wager Pool 6 Odds

Here are the Future Wager Pool 6 betting odds for the 151st Kentucky Derby.

No.
Horse
Odds
1Admiral Dennis 75-1
2American Promise 23-1
3Baeza 53-1
4Barnes 16-1
5Built 139-1
6Burnham Square 31-1
7Caldera 158-1

Kentucky Derby Contenders Leaderboard

Here is the current contenders leaderboard as of April 9th.

RANK
HORSE
TRAINER
TOTAL POINTS
1BURNHAM SQUAREIAN R. WILKES130
2SANDMANMARK E. CASSE129
3JOURNALISMMICHAEL W. MCCARTHY122.5
4RODRIGUEZBOB BAFFERT121.25
5TIZTASTICSTEVEN M. ASMUSSEN119
6TAPPAN STREETBRAD H. COX110
7SOVEREIGNTYWILLIAM I. MOTT110

Burnham Square has the most points, as of April 5th, after winning the Blue Grass Stakes which secured 100 qualifying points for the contender.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all Kentucky Derby odds.

