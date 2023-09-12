Kenny Pickett Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cleveland Browns -- whose passing defense was ranked fifth in the NFL last year (196.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pickett worth a look for his next game against the Browns? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Pickett this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pickett vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.21

13.21 Projected Passing Yards: 209.19

209.19 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.02

14.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickett 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Pickett picked up 150.0 fantasy points (11.5 per game) -- 26th at his position, 63rd in the NFL.

In his one game this year, Pickett accumulated 9.7 fantasy points. He finished 31-of-46 for 232 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Pickett picked up 19.1 fantasy points -- 18-of-30 (60%), 199 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 10 versus the New Orleans Saints, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Pickett finished with 16.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 25-of-42 (59.5%), 265 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Pickett picked up 1.6 fantasy points -- 0-of-1 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens, in his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 8 versus the Philadelphia Eagles), Pickett finished with 7.3 fantasy points -- 25-of-38 (65.8%), 191 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 7 carries, 37 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Browns Defensive Performance

Against Cleveland last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Browns last season.

In the passing game, Cleveland allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Browns gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Cleveland allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Browns allowed a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Against Cleveland last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, three players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 20 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Browns allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenny Pickett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.