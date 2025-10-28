Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will be up against the 22nd-ranked tun defense of the Washington Commanders (128.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kenneth Walker III Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.12

57.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.90

11.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

With 67.1 fantasy points this season (9.6 per game), Walker is the 22nd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 80th among all players.

In his last three games, Walker has posted 18.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game), running for 186 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 37 carries.

Walker has totaled 46.9 fantasy points (9.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 305 yards with two touchdowns on 72 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 44 yards on four receptions (five targets).

The peak of Walker's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up 17.8 fantasy points (13 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he put up just 2.4 fantasy points (10 carries, 20 yards).

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Washington this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

Washington has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this year.

