Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Running back Kenneth Walker III has a matchup versus the 27th-ranked run defense in the NFL (138 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the New York Giants, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Walker worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Giants? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Walker vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.85

12.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.44

71.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.44

15.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Walker is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (39th overall), tallying 51.7 total fantasy points (17.2 per game).

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Walker put up 27.6 fantasy points, carrying 18 times for 97 yards (5.4 yards per carry) with three receptions for 59 yards as a receiver.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this season.

The Giants have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this year.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Giants have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

New York has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

New York has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

