Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III will take on the 26th-ranked rushing defense of the Chicago Bears (134.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

With Walker's next game versus the Bears, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Walker vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.77

32.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.07

12.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker has piled up 135.2 fantasy points in 2024 (12.3 per game), which ranks him 26th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 75 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Walker has generated 19.8 fantasy points (6.6 per game) as he's rushed for 121 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 40 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 77 yards on 14 grabs (17 targets).

Walker has generated 42.4 fantasy points (8.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 258 yards with one touchdown on 79 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 106 yards on 19 receptions (22 targets).

The peak of Walker's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, as he put up 29.6 fantasy points by running for 80 yards and three TDs on 12 attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed four passes on five targets for 36 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, when he managed only 4.5 fantasy points (9 carries, 12 yards; 4 receptions, 33 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed over 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

A total of eight players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Chicago has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this season.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

