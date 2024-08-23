Kenneth Walker III 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III picked up 16.9 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 16th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Kenneth Walker III Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 170.4 50 16 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 199.5 48 13

Kenneth Walker III 2023 Game-by-Game

Walker picked up 27.6 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 97 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 59 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Broncos 16.9 20 103 1 3 2 0 109

Kenneth Walker III vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Walker's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Walker III 219 905 8 38 4.1 Zach Charbonnet 108 462 1 22 4.3 Sam Howell 48 263 5 9 5.5 Geno Smith 37 155 1 8 4.2

