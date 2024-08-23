menu item
NFL

Kenneth Walker III 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kenneth Walker III 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III picked up 16.9 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 16th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Kenneth Walker III Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points170.45016
2024 Projected Fantasy Points199.54813

Kenneth Walker III 2023 Game-by-Game

Walker picked up 27.6 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 97 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 59 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Broncos16.9201031320109

Kenneth Walker III vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Walker's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Walker III2199058384.1
Zach Charbonnet1084621224.3
Sam Howell48263595.5
Geno Smith37155184.2

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

