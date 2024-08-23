Kenneth Walker III 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III picked up 16.9 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 16th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Kenneth Walker III Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|170.4
|50
|16
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|199.5
|48
|13
Kenneth Walker III 2023 Game-by-Game
Walker picked up 27.6 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 97 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 59 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Broncos
|16.9
|20
|103
|1
|3
|2
|0
|109
Kenneth Walker III vs. Other Seahawks Rushers
The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Walker's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Kenneth Walker III
|219
|905
|8
|38
|4.1
|Zach Charbonnet
|108
|462
|1
|22
|4.3
|Sam Howell
|48
|263
|5
|9
|5.5
|Geno Smith
|37
|155
|1
|8
|4.2
