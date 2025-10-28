Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Running back Kenneth Gainwell has a matchup versus the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (93.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Gainwell worth a look for his next game against the Colts? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.68

38.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.42

14.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

With 46.5 fantasy points this season (6.6 per game), Gainwell is the 40th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 152nd among all players.

During his last three games, Gainwell has delivered 6.6 total fantasy points (2.2 per game), running the ball 14 times for 67 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 19 yards on 10 receptions (10 targets).

Gainwell has put up 40.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game) over his last five games, running for 182 yards with three touchdowns on 37 carries. He has also contributed 64 yards on 17 catches (17 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Gainwell's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 25.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 99 rushing yards on 19 attempts (5.2 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Gainwell let down his fantasy managers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, when he managed only 1.5 fantasy points (3 carries, 14 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Colts have given up a touchdown reception by 14 players this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Colts have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

