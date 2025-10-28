Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Tennessee Titans, who have the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (215.8 yards allowed per game).

Keenan Allen Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.41

58.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen has piled up 71.9 fantasy points in 2025 (9.0 per game), which ranks him 14th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 69 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Allen has produced 25.0 fantasy points (8.3 per game), as he's hauled in 19 passes on 26 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Allen has posted 34.5 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 42 targets into 29 catches for 285 yards and one TD.

The high point of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, as he posted 17.9 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins, catching four passes on seven targets for 27 yards (2.7 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tennessee this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed four players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Tennessee has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

