Keenan Allen 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Keenan Allen was the 30th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and picked up 2.9 fantasy points last week. See below for further stats and fantasy projections on this Chicago Bears player.

Keenan Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Allen's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 170.9 49 11 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 136.2 98 32

Keenan Allen 2023 Game-by-Game

Allen accumulated 29.5 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 175 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the Detroit Lions. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 2.9 11 4 29 0

Keenan Allen vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.0% of the time. Below is a glance at how Allen's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Keenan Allen 150 108 1243 7 12 D.J. Moore 136 96 1364 8 11 Cole Kmet 90 73 719 6 15 Gerald Everett 70 51 411 3 10

