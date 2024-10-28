menu item
Sports Equinox 2024 Parlay Picks from Kay Adams for 10/28/24

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Sports Equinox 2024 Parlay Picks from Kay Adams for 10/28/24

For just the 31st time in sports history, a sports equinox will take place on Monday, October 28th, 2024.

You might be wondering: what is a sports equinox? It refers to a date when there is at least one MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL game occurring.

To commemorate such a momentous occasion, Kay Adams put together a 4-leg sports equinox parlay on FanDuel Sportsbook!

Kay Adams' Parlay Picks

Bet with Kay Adams on the 2024 Sports Equinox using a parlay with the following selections:

Place Your Bet Today!

Watch Up & Adams

Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11:00AM EST.

Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts.

To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.

