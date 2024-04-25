Kay Adams' 2024 NFL Draft Prediction: Michael Penix Jr. Top 10 Pick?

While the big-4 quarterback have gotten most of the discussion when it comes to top-10 picks for the NFL draft, Kay Adams sees another one sneaking in there.

Former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been a polarizing prospect when it comes to where analysts believe he will be taken as the ranges have been from as high as top-10 to the second round.

On Thursday’s episode of Up & Adams, Kay outlined why she’s in the camp of him being taken in the top 10.

Here's the clip discussed above:

.@heykayadams is calling it now... it's hard to imagine QB @themikepenix NOT going in the Top 10 #NFLDraft 📈 pic.twitter.com/qxgJi7asCm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 25, 2024

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Penix at +700 odds to be taken in the first 10 picks on Thursday with the Las Vegas Raiders as the favorites (+170 odds) followed by the Minnesota Vikings (+600) and the Denver Broncos (+650) to select him.

