Kareem Hunt 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Kareem Hunt Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hunt's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 132.4 103 30 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 69.2 162 52

Kareem Hunt 2024 Game-by-Game

Hunt accumulated 20.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 4 @Chargers 8.5 14 69 0 3 2 0 85 Week 5 Saints 17.7 27 102 1 1 1 0 117 Week 7 @49ers 20.3 22 78 2 2 2 0 83 Week 8 @Raiders 12.3 21 59 1 1 1 0 63 Week 9 Buccaneers 17.7 27 106 1 1 1 0 117 Week 10 Broncos 10.0 14 35 0 10 7 0 100 Week 11 @Bills 6.0 14 60 0 - 0 0 60 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kareem Hunt vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs called a pass on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hunt's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 200 728 7 42 3.6 Isiah Pacheco 83 310 1 8 3.7 Patrick Mahomes 58 307 2 9 5.3 Carson Steele 56 183 0 10 3.3

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.