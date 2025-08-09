Kareem Hunt 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.
Kareem Hunt Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Hunt's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|132.4
|103
|30
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|69.2
|162
|52
Kareem Hunt 2024 Game-by-Game
Hunt accumulated 20.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|8.5
|14
|69
|0
|3
|2
|0
|85
|Week 5
|Saints
|17.7
|27
|102
|1
|1
|1
|0
|117
|Week 7
|@49ers
|20.3
|22
|78
|2
|2
|2
|0
|83
|Week 8
|@Raiders
|12.3
|21
|59
|1
|1
|1
|0
|63
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|17.7
|27
|106
|1
|1
|1
|0
|117
|Week 10
|Broncos
|10.0
|14
|35
|0
|10
|7
|0
|100
|Week 11
|@Bills
|6.0
|14
|60
|0
|-
|0
|0
|60
Kareem Hunt vs. Other Chiefs Rushers
The Chiefs called a pass on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hunt's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Kareem Hunt
|200
|728
|7
|42
|3.6
|Isiah Pacheco
|83
|310
|1
|8
|3.7
|Patrick Mahomes
|58
|307
|2
|9
|5.3
|Carson Steele
|56
|183
|0
|10
|3.3
Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.