FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Kareem Hunt 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kareem Hunt 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Kareem Hunt Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hunt's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points132.410330
2025 Projected Fantasy Points69.216252

Kareem Hunt 2024 Game-by-Game

Hunt accumulated 20.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 4@Chargers8.51469032085
Week 5Saints17.7271021110117
Week 7@49ers20.32278222083
Week 8@Raiders12.32159111063
Week 9Buccaneers17.7271061110117
Week 10Broncos10.0143501070100
Week 11@Bills6.014600-0060

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kareem Hunt vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs called a pass on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hunt's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kareem Hunt2007287423.6
Isiah Pacheco83310183.7
Patrick Mahomes58307295.3
Carson Steele561830103.3

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup