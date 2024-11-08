Kansas vs North Carolina Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) play the North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) on November 8, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (59.8%)

Before you wager on Friday's Kansas-North Carolina spread (Kansas -7.5) or over/under (158.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas put together a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.

North Carolina put together a 21-16-0 ATS record last year.

When playing at home last season, the Jayhawks owned a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-7-0).

Against the spread last season, the Tar Heels had better results away (7-3-0) than at home (8-7-0).

Kansas vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas won 78.3% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (18-5).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Jayhawks went 8-1 (88.9%).

Last season, North Carolina won two out of the three games in which it was the underdog.

The Tar Heels were not a bigger underdog last season than the +275 moneyline set for this game.

Kansas has an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Kansas vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

The Tar Heels recorded 38.1 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 29.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.2 boards per game.

The Tar Heels ranked 33rd in college basketball with 102.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 46th in college basketball defensively with 88.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

