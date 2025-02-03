Kansas vs Iowa State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (15-6, 6-4 Big 12) host the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (17-4, 7-3 Big 12) in Big 12 play at Allen Fieldhouse, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Iowa State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (54.7%)

Before you wager on Monday's Kansas-Iowa State spread (Kansas -2.5) or over/under (144.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas vs. Iowa State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has put together a 10-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Iowa State has covered 13 times in 21 games with a spread this year.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Iowa State covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

The Jayhawks have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 12 games when playing at home, and they've covered three times in seven games on the road.

The Cyclones have performed better against the spread on the road (4-2-0) than at home (7-5-0) this season.

Kansas has four wins against the spread in 10 conference games this year.

Iowa State has eight wins against the spread in 11 Big 12 games this season.

Kansas vs. Iowa State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been victorious in 14, or 82.4%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Jayhawks have won 13 of 16 games when listed as at least -140 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa State is 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Cyclones have played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 58.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas has a +221 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. It is putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball and is allowing 66.7 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball.

Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas, averaging 16.4 points per game (138th in college basketball).

Iowa State outscores opponents by 15.4 points per game (posting 83 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and allowing 67.6 per outing, 64th in college basketball) and has a +325 scoring differential.

Iowa State's leading scorer, Curtis Jones, ranks 69th in the country, scoring 17.9 points per game.

The Jayhawks pull down 35.7 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while conceding 31.5 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.2 boards per game.

Dickinson's 9.7 rebounds per game lead the Jayhawks and rank 17th in college basketball action.

The Cyclones come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. They are recording 34.1 rebounds per game (88th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.3.

Joshua Jefferson paces the team with eight rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball).

Kansas ranks 129th in college basketball with 98.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cyclones rank 29th in college basketball averaging 104 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 24th, allowing 84.6 points per 100 possessions.

