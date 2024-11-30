Kansas vs Furman Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 30

The Kansas Jayhawks (6-0) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the Furman Paladins (7-0), who have won seven straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Furman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Game time: 6:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Furman Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (90.4%)

Before you place a wager on Kansas-Furman contest (in which Kansas is a 20.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 146.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Kansas vs. Furman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Furman has put together a 5-0-0 ATS record so far this season.

At home last season, the Jayhawks had a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-7-0).

The Paladins' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .583 (7-5-0). Away, it was .231 (3-10-0).

Kansas vs. Furman: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has yet to lose any of the five games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Jayhawks have been a -4545 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Furman has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Paladins have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 97.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. Furman Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas outscores opponents by 13.9 points per game (scoring 82.2 per game to rank 69th in college basketball while allowing 68.3 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball) and has a +83 scoring differential overall.

Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas, scoring 16.7 points per game (140th in college basketball).

Furman puts up 83.6 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 58.0 per contest (seventh in college basketball). It has a +179 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 25.6 points per game.

Pjay Smith Jr. is ranked 45th in college basketball with a team-leading 19.2 points per game.

The Jayhawks average 33.0 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) while conceding 31.0 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Dickinson is 21st in college basketball action with 9.7 rebounds per game to lead the Jayhawks.

The Paladins prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 7.0 boards. They are grabbing 36.3 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3.

Cooper Bowser is 440th in the nation with 5.6 rebounds per game, leading the Paladins.

Kansas ranks 47th in college basketball by averaging 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 128th in college basketball, allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Paladins average 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in college basketball), and concede 74.4 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

