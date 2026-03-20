Kansas vs Cal Baptist College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 13 Cal Baptist Lancers (25-8) will be trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (23-10) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the East Region bracket tips off at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Cal Baptist Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

Kansas vs. Cal Baptist Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (79%)

To help you make an informed wager on Kansas-Cal Baptist matchup (in which Kansas is a 14.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 137.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. Cal Baptist: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Cal Baptist has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Cal Baptist covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Jayhawks have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-5-0) than they have in road games (5-6-0).

This season, the Lancers are 7-8-0 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). Away, they are 9-4-0 ATS (.643).

Kansas vs. Cal Baptist: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (80%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -1587 or better.

Cal Baptist has gone 4-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Lancers have played as a moneyline underdog of +800 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas has a 94.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas vs. Cal Baptist Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Kansas was 112th in the nation on offense (76.1 points scored per game) and 91st defensively (69.6 points conceded).

Kansas grabbed 34.7 rebounds per game and gave up 31.7 boards last season, ranking 43rd and 211th, respectively, in college basketball.

Kansas was fourth-best in the nation in assists (17.7 per game) last season.

Last season, Kansas was 221st in the country in turnovers committed (11.5 per game) and 274th in turnovers forced (10.3).

With 71.3 points per game on offense, Cal Baptist ranked 249th in college basketball last year. On defense, it ceded 70.0 points per contest, which ranked 110th in college basketball.

Last year Cal Baptist averaged 33.0 rebounds per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.4 rebounds per contest (129th-ranked).

Cal Baptist ranked 311th in the country with 11.7 dimes per game.

Cal Baptist averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (134th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!