Kansas vs Brown Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

The Brown Bears (7-3) will visit the Kansas Jayhawks (8-2) after winning three straight road games.

Kansas vs. Brown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Sunday's Kansas-Brown spread (Kansas -24.5) or total (146.5 points).

Kansas vs. Brown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Brown has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jayhawks did a better job covering the spread in home games (9-7-0) last season than they did in road affairs (3-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bears have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 4-2-0 record) than away (.500, 2-2-0).

Kansas vs. Brown: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have not lost in three games this year when favored by -10000 or better on the moneyline.

Brown has won all three of the games it has been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

The Bears have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 99% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Brown Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas is outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +111 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.4 points per game (117th in college basketball) and gives up 67.3 per contest (81st in college basketball).

Hunter Dickinson ranks 207th in the nation with a team-high 15.6 points per game.

Brown is outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +68 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.8 points per game (204th in college basketball) and gives up 68 per outing (105th in college basketball).

Kino Lilly Jr.'s team-leading 20.2 points per game rank him 16th in the nation.

The Jayhawks prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. They are recording 33.2 rebounds per game (174th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3 per outing.

Dickinson's 10 rebounds per game lead the Jayhawks and rank 13th in college basketball action.

The Bears come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. They are pulling down 32.9 rebounds per game (190th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.7.

Aaron Cooley paces the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball).

Kansas ranks 78th in college basketball with 101.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 104th in college basketball defensively with 87.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bears score 96.2 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball), while conceding 87.4 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball).

