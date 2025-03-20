Kansas vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) play against the No. 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks (21-12) on Thursday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The contest begins at 7:10 p.m. ET, on CBS.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Game time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Kansas vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (60.3%)

Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite over Arkansas on Thursday and the over/under is set at 146.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the contest.

Kansas vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has compiled a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas is 16-17-0 ATS this season.

Kansas (11-12) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (47.8%) than Arkansas (6-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

The Jayhawks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 17 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 12 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have been better at home (9-8-0) than on the road (5-5-0).

Kansas vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been victorious in 20, or 76.9%, of the 26 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Jayhawks have been victorious 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 or shorter on the moneyline.

Arkansas has won five of the 15 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Razorbacks have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas outscores opponents by 6.9 points per game (scoring 76.2 per game to rank 112th in college basketball while giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 94th in college basketball) and has a +229 scoring differential overall.

Kansas' leading scorer, Hunter Dickinson, ranks 86th in the nation putting up 17.6 points per game.

Arkansas has a +180 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. It is putting up 76.6 points per game, 103rd in college basketball, and is allowing 71.2 per contest to rank 153rd in college basketball.

Arkansas' leading scorer, Adou Thiero, is 211th in college basketball, averaging 15.7 points per game.

The Jayhawks record 34.8 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Dickinson tops the team with 10.0 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball action).

The Razorbacks grab 32.1 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball), compared to the 31.5 of their opponents.

Thiero averages 6.0 rebounds per game (322nd in college basketball) to lead the Razorbacks.

Kansas' 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 150th in college basketball, and the 87.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 50th in college basketball.

The Razorbacks' 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 132nd in college basketball, and the 90.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 99th in college basketball.

