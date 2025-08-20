Kansas State vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Kansas State Wildcats are up against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Kansas State vs Iowa State Odds & Spread

Kansas State: -3.5 (-102) | Iowa State: +3.5 (-120) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Kansas State vs Iowa State Betting Trends

Kansas State beat the spread four times in 13 games last year.

Kansas State's ATS record as at least 3.5-point favorites was 3-8 last year.

Kansas State had seven of its 13 games hit the over last season.

Iowa State covered the spread eight times in 13 games last season.

Iowa State covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.

Out of 13 Iowa State games last year, eight hit the over.

Kansas State vs Iowa State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (58.9%)

Kansas State vs Iowa State Point Spread

Iowa State is a 3.5-point underdog against Kansas State. Iowa State is -120 to cover the spread, and Kansas State is -102.

Kansas State vs Iowa State Over/Under

The Kansas State-Iowa State game on Aug. 23 has been given an over/under of 49.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Kansas State vs Iowa State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Iowa State-Kansas State, Iowa State is the underdog at +130, and Kansas State is -156.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Points Insights

The Wildcats' average implied point total last season was 4.5 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (31.5 implied points on average compared to 27 implied points in this game).

The Cyclones' average implied point total last season (29 points) is six points higher than their implied total in this matchup (23 points).

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Stadium: Aviva Stadium

