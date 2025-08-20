Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Power Rankings, Win Totals, Interceptions, and Other Futures

What goes into making a futures bet in the NFL? The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng joins FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes to discuss a process he uses to make power ratings, his interception prop model, a win total he likes at FanDuel Sportsbook, and much more.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

Futures Day is coming August 26th. Learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.