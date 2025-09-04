Kansas State vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Kansas State Wildcats are playing the Army Black Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas State vs Army Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kansas State: (-847) | Army: (+570)

Kansas State: (-847) | Army: (+570) Spread: Kansas State: -17.5 (100) | Army: +17.5 (-122)

Kansas State: -17.5 (100) | Army: +17.5 (-122) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Kansas State vs Army Betting Trends

Kansas State hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Kansas State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites this season.

One of two Kansas State games have hit the over this year.

Army has not won a game against the spread this season.

One of Army's one games has hit the over.

Kansas State vs Army Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (78.9%)

Kansas State vs Army Point Spread

Army is an underdog by 17.5 points against Kansas State. Army is -122 to cover the spread, and Kansas State is +100.

Kansas State vs Army Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Kansas State-Army matchup on Sept. 6, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Kansas State vs Army Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kansas State vs. Army reveal Kansas State as the favorite (-847) and Army as the underdog (+570).

Kansas State vs. Army Points Insights

The Wildcats had an average implied point total of 31.5 last season, which is 0.5 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (32).

The average implied point total last season for the Black Knights (30.0) is 15.0 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (15).

Kansas State vs. Army Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Kansas State vs. Army analysis on FanDuel Research.