Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

The 2025 Super Bowl is set.

Super Bowl LIX pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, let's break down the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl history, including their appearances, wins, losses, and all-time record.

Chiefs Super Bowl History

Chiefs Super Bowl Appearances

Including this year's Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs have 7 Super Bowl appearances. They have now made the Super Bowl four times in the last five years.

Here is a full list of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl appearances:

Super Bowl I (1967)

Super Bowl IV (1970)

Super Bowl LIV (2020)

Super Bowl LV (2021)

Super Bowl LVII (2023)

Super Bowl LVIII (2024)

Super Bowl LIX (2025)

Chiefs Super Bowl Wins

The Kansas City Chiefs have won 4 Super Bowls. They have won each of the last two Super Bowls, and three of the last five.

Here is a full list of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl wins:

Super Bowl IV (1970): Chiefs 23, Vikings 7

Chiefs 23, Vikings 7 Super Bowl LIV (2020): Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Chiefs 31, 49ers 20 Super Bowl LVII (2023): Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT)

Chiefs Super Bowl Losses

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost 2 Super Bowls.

Here is a full list of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl losses:

Super Bowl I (1967): Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Packers 35, Chiefs 10 Super Bowl LV (2021): Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Chiefs Super Bowl All-Time Record

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 4-2 all-time record in the Super Bowl.

Below is a full breakdown of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl all-time record.

Super Bowl Year Winning Team Score Losing Team I 1967 Packers 35-10 Chiefs IV 1970 Chiefs 23-7 Vikings LIV 2020 Chiefs 31-20 49ers LV 2021 Buccaneers 31-9 Chiefs LVII 2023 Chiefs 38-35 Eagles LVIII 2024 Chiefs 25-22 (OT) 49ers

