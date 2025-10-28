Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), TE Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 14th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (208.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Johnson worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Rams? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Johnson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Juwan Johnson Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.10

38.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Johnson is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (165th overall), with 40.8 total fantasy points (5.1 per game).

In his last three games, Johnson has put up 12.7 fantasy points (4.2 per game), as he's converted 17 targets into 12 catches for 147 yards and zero TDs.

Johnson has amassed 17.2 total fantasy points (3.4 per game) in his last five games, catching 17 balls (on 24 targets) for 192 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Johnson's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, as he tallied 10.9 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed five passes on nine targets for 49 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Juwan Johnson let down his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 6, when he mustered only -0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Rams have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have given up a touchdown catch by eight players this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Rams this season.

Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.