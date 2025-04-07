FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Golf iconGolf

Explore Golf

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Golf

Justin Thomas Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

Justin Thomas Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Justin Thomas 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Thomas' odds to win the Masters are set at +2200, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks eighth and suggests an implied probability of 4.4%.

Justin Thomas Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Thomas has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024MC
2023MC
2022T8
2021T21
20204
2019T12
2018T17

Thomas has missed two straight cuts at Augusta National, snapping a seven-event streak with a made cut. His scoring average is under par (71.94).

Of his 32 rounds, 21.9% were sub-70 scores, well above the field average rate of 12.0% since 2007.

Justin Thomas Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Thomas has four top-10s in eight starts, including two runner-up finishes.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
3/23/25Valspar ChampionshipPGA2
3/16/25THE PLAYERS ChampionshipPGAT33
3/9/25Arnold Palmer InvitationalPGAT36
2/16/25The Genesis InvitationalPGAT9
2/9/25WM Phoenix OpenPGAT6
2/2/25AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmPGAT48
1/19/25The American ExpressPGA2

Justin Thomas 2025 Key Stats

Here are Thomas' stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat
Value
Rank
SG: Total1.428th
SG: Tee-to-Green1.0812th
SG: Off-the-Tee-0.02111th
SG: Approach the Green0.838th
SG: Around-the-Green0.2732nd
SG: Putting0.3440th
Driving Distance30548th

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup