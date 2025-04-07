Justin Thomas Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Justin Thomas 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Thomas' odds to win the Masters are set at +2200, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks eighth and suggests an implied probability of 4.4%.

Justin Thomas Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Thomas has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 MC 2023 MC 2022 T8 2021 T21 2020 4 2019 T12 2018 T17 View Full Table ChevronDown

Thomas has missed two straight cuts at Augusta National, snapping a seven-event streak with a made cut. His scoring average is under par (71.94).

Of his 32 rounds, 21.9% were sub-70 scores, well above the field average rate of 12.0% since 2007.

Justin Thomas Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Thomas has four top-10s in eight starts, including two runner-up finishes.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 3/23/25 Valspar Championship PGA 2 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA T33 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA T36 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA T9 2/9/25 WM Phoenix Open PGA T6 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA T48 1/19/25 The American Express PGA 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Justin Thomas 2025 Key Stats

Here are Thomas' stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 1.42 8th SG: Tee-to-Green 1.08 12th SG: Off-the-Tee -0.02 111th SG: Approach the Green 0.83 8th SG: Around-the-Green 0.27 32nd SG: Putting 0.34 40th Driving Distance 305 48th View Full Table ChevronDown

