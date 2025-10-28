Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Detroit Lions and their 16th-ranked passing defense (212.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Jefferson's next game against the Lions, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Justin Jefferson Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 86.55

86.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

With 66.6 fantasy points in 2025 (9.5 per game), Jefferson is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 82nd overall.

In his last three games, Jefferson has accumulated 27.6 total fantasy points (9.2 per game), catching 19 balls (on 32 targets) for 276 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jefferson has been targeted 50 times, with 34 receptions for 477 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 47.7 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Jefferson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, as he posted 12.6 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 126 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson had his worst game of the season last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he tallied just 7.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Detroit has allowed at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Lions have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

