Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has a matchup against the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (250 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Jefferson's next game versus the Ravens, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Jefferson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Justin Jefferson Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 88.74

88.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jefferson is currently the 14th-ranked player in fantasy (73rd overall), with 77.3 total fantasy points (9.7 per game).

In his last three games, Jefferson has posted 26.0 fantasy points (8.7 per game), as he's reeled in 18 passes on 30 targets for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Jefferson has hauled in 35 balls (on 52 targets) for 449 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 50.9 fantasy points (10.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Jefferson's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, when he racked up 12.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he tallied just 7.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Ravens this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD versus Baltimore this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Ravens this year.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.