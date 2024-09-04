Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will take on the team with last season's 19th-ranked passing defense, the New York Giants (229.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Jefferson vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.49

11.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 85.33

85.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Jefferson was 26th at his position (and 98th overall) in fantasy points, with 134.2 (13.4 per game).

Jefferson picked up 24.0 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 192 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 18 versus the Detroit Lions.

Jefferson accumulated 20.9 fantasy points in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- seven catches, 149 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Jefferson accumulated 2.7 fantasy points -- two receptions, 27 yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his second-worst game of the season, Jefferson ended up with 2.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 28 yards, on six targets -- in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York allowed more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Giants last season.

Against New York last season, five players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Giants gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, New York allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

The Giants allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

New York didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

Looking at run D, the Giants gave up more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, New York allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The Giants gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

