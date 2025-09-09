Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be up against the team with last year's 15th-ranked pass defense, the Las Vegas Raiders (216.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Herbert worth a look for his upcoming game against the Raiders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Justin Herbert Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Passing Yards: 245.75

245.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.57

1.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.24

21.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 285.6 fantasy points (16.8 per game), Herbert was 11th at his position (and 14th in the NFL).

In his one game this year, Herbert picked up 27.9 fantasy points. He finished 25-of-34 for 318 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions and has rushed for 32 yards on seven carries.

Herbert accumulated 28.0 fantasy points -- 28-of-36 (77.8%), 346 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 42 yards -- in his best game last season (Week 18 versus the Las Vegas Raiders).

In another good fantasy showing last season, Herbert finished with 24.4 points -- 26-of-38 (68.4%), 281 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs in Week 17 against the New England Patriots.

Herbert accumulated 5.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-32 (43.8%), 242 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs -- in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, in his worst game of the year.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 8.0 -- was in Week 13 versus the Atlanta Falcons, when Herbert put together this stat line: 16-of-23 (69.6%), 147 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Against Las Vegas last year, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Raiders allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Las Vegas last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Raiders surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Las Vegas let five players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Raiders last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Against Las Vegas last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Raiders allowed five players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Las Vegas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

In the running game, the Raiders allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

