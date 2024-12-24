Justin Herbert Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the New England Patriots and their 12th-ranked passing defense (212.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Herbert's next game against the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Herbert vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Passing Yards: 235.25

235.25 Projected Passing TDs: 1.43

1.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.94

21.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 19th overall, as he has posted 233.2 total fantasy points (15.5 per game).

During his last three games, Herbert has compiled 692 passing yards (65-of-94) for five passing TDs with two picks, leading to 49.7 fantasy points (16.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 40 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Herbert has generated 75.3 fantasy points (15.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,057 yards on 102-of-153 passing, with five touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 70 rushing yards on 21 carries with one TD.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 24.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for 147 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (8.0 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed seven players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed six players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown reception by 21 players this year.

New England has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to six players this season.

New England has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Patriots have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

