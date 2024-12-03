Justin Herbert Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will match up with the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (224.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Herbert vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Passing Yards: 213.15

213.15 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.60

23.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Herbert is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (20th overall), tallying 183.5 total fantasy points (15.3 per game).

Through his last three games, Herbert has connected on 54-of-95 throws for 662 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 50.0 total fantasy points (16.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 95 rushing yards on 14 attempts with one TD.

Herbert has completed 86-of-140 throws for 1,108 yards, with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 89.3 total fantasy points (17.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 129 rushing yards on 26 attempts with two TDs.

The peak of Herbert's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, as he posted 24.4 fantasy points by passing for 297 yards and two passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 65 rushing yards on five carries (13.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Herbert delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (8.0 points) last week against the Atlanta Falcons, passing for 147 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up a TD reception by 16 players this season.

Kansas City has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Chiefs have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Chiefs this season.

